China aims to promote reproductive health

6 March 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On March 4, the Chinese government announced plans to build a “reproductive health-friendly society” over the next five years, pledging to tackle challenges related to employment, education, healthcare, and income in the process, AzerNEWS reports.

According to an official government report, authorities aim to improve public services and address the problem of population aging by promoting high-quality, full-time employment, enhancing income distribution, and strengthening the social security system. The initiative is also designed to foster a positive attitude toward marriage and childbearing, while increasing housing support for families with children.

Official data released in January show that China’s population is expected to shrink for the fourth consecutive year in 2025, with the birth rate hitting a historic low. Experts warn that these trends could worsen if decisive measures are not taken.

Reuters reports that Beijing will allocate roughly 180 billion yuan ($25.8 billion) this year to encourage higher birth rates. Key measures include a national child care subsidy, first introduced last year, and a commitment that by 2026, women will face no out-of-pocket expenses during pregnancy, including for in vitro fertilization (IVF), which will be fully covered by the national health insurance fund.

The report also highlights plans to review the policy of free pre-school education and expand the number of places in secondary schools. Government spending on education is expected to exceed 4% of GDP. By 2035, the number of Chinese aged 60 and over is projected to reach 400 million—roughly the combined population of the United States and Italy—meaning hundreds of millions will retire at a time when pension funds are already under pressure.

In response, China has raised the retirement age: men will now work until 63, and women until 58. Interestingly, experts suggest that these reforms could not only help sustain the workforce but also create a “silver economy,” where older citizens contribute to new industries like healthcare, senior-friendly technology, and leisure services, potentially offsetting some demographic pressures.