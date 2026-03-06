Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Cadet European Cup

6 March 2026 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 31st Millennium Team" Cadet European Cup in Judo will be held in Antalya, Turkiye, on March 7–8, AzerNEWS reports.

The country will be represented by 22 judokas (3 boys and 19 girls) in 10 weight categories.

Farid Rzazade, Ulvi Jalilzade (both 50 kg), and Mehdi Mahammadali (81 kg) will compete in the boys' competition.

Among the girls, Sunay Salamova, Zahra Guliyeva (both 40 kg), Nigar Heydarzade, Parvin Sevkhanli, Fatima Abdullayeva, Ayan Hasanli (all 44 kg), Konul Eyvazli, Fatima Farmanzade (both 48 kg), Tovsiya Babayeva, Maleyka Mursaliyeva (both 52 kg), Sama Valizada, Yagmur Ahmadzade, Samaya Yusifli (all 57 kg), Zilan Huseynli, Peri Mammadli, Turkan Mammadli (all 63 kg), Masuma Mammadli, Rena Ahmadova (both 70 kg), and Zemfira Aliyeva (+70 kg) will test their strength.

A total of 578 athletes (342 boys and 243 girls) from 22 countries will compete in the tournament. Among the referees officiating the competition will also be Arzu Ajalova, a member of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation's refereeing board and an international referee of "A" category.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.