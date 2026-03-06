Estonian FM condemns drone attacks on Nakhchivan
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna, has strongly condemned the recent drone attacks targeting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
As reported by AzerNEWS, the statement was posted on the minister’s official X account.
“Iran’s drone attacks against Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which damaged the airport and injured civilians, are a blatant violation of international law and the sovereignty of states,” Tsahkna wrote.
He added: “Such reckless actions against countries in the region are unacceptable and must stop. Estonia stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan and supports peace and security in the region.”
Iran’s drone attacks against Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which damaged the airport and injured civilians, are a blatant violation of international law and the sovereignty of states.— Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) March 5, 2026
Such reckless actions against countries in the region are unacceptable and…
