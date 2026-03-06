Moldova expresses interest in joining Green Energy Corridor, says Minister

6 March 2026 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Moldova is ready to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector.

AzerNEWS reports that this was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi at a joint press conference in Baku with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to Popșoi, the energy sector could become one of the key pillars of relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova.

Ensuring energy security through the diversification of natural gas sources and supply routes remains one of the main priorities for the Moldovan government. Popșoi expressed gratitude for the support provided by Azerbaijan during the 2022 energy crisis, noting that the assistance demonstrated the strong and reliable partnership between the two countries.

“Moldova is open to expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan not only in natural gas supplies but also in the development of energy infrastructure and joint energy projects,” he said.

The minister added that Moldova, through its state energy company Energocom, maintains continuous and constructive dialogue with SOCAR and has shown interest in the regional “Green Energy Corridor” initiative. Participation of Azerbaijani companies in priority energy projects in Moldova would be highly appreciated, he noted.

Popșoi also stated that the two countries have agreed to hold regular consultations on bilateral and multilateral cooperation. These discussions will include a review of the bilateral legal framework and consular matters.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the importance of strengthening economic ties and noted the positive momentum in trade relations. In 2025, bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova increased by 22 percent.

However, Popșoi emphasized that current trade volumes still do not fully reflect the existing potential between the two countries. “We have agreed to further expand economic, trade, and investment cooperation,” he added.