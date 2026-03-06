Belgian Embassy condemns Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

6 March 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

The Belgian Embassy in Azerbaijan has strongly condemned Iran’s drone attacks on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, expressing solidarity with Baku in the wake of the strikes, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement posted on the social network X, the diplomatic mission declared: “The embassy expresses its full solidarity with Azerbaijan after the attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. We strongly condemn these attacks, which endanger civilians and violate Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, as well as international law. We wish the victims a speedy recovery.”

The strikes occurred around noon on March 5, when drones launched from Iranian territory targeted civilian infrastructure in Nakhchivan. One drone hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, injuring four civilians, while another fell near a school in the village of Shekarabad.

Following the incident, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mujtaba Demirchilu, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Azerbaijani officials have stated that the country reserves the right to retaliate against the attacks.