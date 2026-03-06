Azerbaijan collects over 3 billion manats in taxes in first two months of 2026
More than 3 billion manats in taxes were transferred to Azerbaijan’s state budget through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy during January–February 2026, exceeding the forecast by 79.4 million manats.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!