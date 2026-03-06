Azerbaijan collects over 3 billion manats in taxes in first two months of 2026

6 March 2026 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

More than 3 billion manats in taxes were transferred to Azerbaijan’s state budget through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy during January–February 2026, exceeding the forecast by 79.4 million manats.

