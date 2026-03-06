Azernews.Az

Friday March 6 2026

Azerbaijan collects over 3 billion manats in taxes in first two months of 2026

6 March 2026 17:19 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan collects over 3 billion manats in taxes in first two months of 2026
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

More than 3 billion manats in taxes were transferred to Azerbaijan’s state budget through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy during January–February 2026, exceeding the forecast by 79.4 million manats.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more