Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov holds talks with Moldova’s Mihai Popșoi in Baku

6 March 2026 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Mihai Popșoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, has taken place in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to a statement shared by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the social media platform X, the two officials first held a tête-à-tête meeting.

Following the one-on-one talks, the sides proceeded with expanded-format discussions involving their respective delegations.

No further details regarding the agenda of the talks have yet been disclosed.