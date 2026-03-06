Azernews.Az

Friday March 6 2026

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov holds talks with Moldova’s Mihai Popșoi in Baku

6 March 2026 12:53 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov holds talks with Moldova’s Mihai Popșoi in Baku
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

A meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Mihai Popșoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, has taken place in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to a statement shared by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the social media platform X, the two officials first held a tête-à-tête meeting.

Following the one-on-one talks, the sides proceeded with expanded-format discussions involving their respective delegations.

No further details regarding the agenda of the talks have yet been disclosed.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more