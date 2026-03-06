Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov holds talks with Moldova’s Mihai Popșoi in Baku
A meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Mihai Popșoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, has taken place in Baku, Azernews reports.
According to a statement shared by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the social media platform X, the two officials first held a tête-à-tête meeting.
Following the one-on-one talks, the sides proceeded with expanded-format discussions involving their respective delegations.
No further details regarding the agenda of the talks have yet been disclosed.
Happening now:— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) March 6, 2026
Tête-à-tête meeting between @Bayramov_Jeyhun, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of #Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 and @MihaiPopsoi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova 🇲🇩 has just started @AzerbaijanMFA. pic.twitter.com/uHaWGQyQgZ
