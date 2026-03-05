Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns Iran's drone attack in Azerbaijani territory

5 March 2026 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has shared a post on X, regarding Iran's recent drone strike in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan.

The Pakistani PM has expressed his deep concern for the recent attack and condemned such an action by the neighboring Iran.

According to AzerNEWS, the post reads:

We express our serious concern over the recent attacks on the brotherly country of Azerbaijan.

Pakistan stands firmly with the leadership and people of Azerbaijan and condemns such deplorable actions that risk further escalation and undermine regional peace and stability.

We urge restraint and reiterate the need to de-escalate tensions and pursue dialogue and diplomacy to preserve peace and stability in the region.