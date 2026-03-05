Volkswagen’s EV deliveries reach new milestone

5 March 2026 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Volkswagen Group (VW) announced on Thursday that its cumulative deliveries of all-electric vehicles (EVs) have reached a historic milestone of 4 million units, just 13 years after the company launched its first electric series in 2013, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

