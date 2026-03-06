Nvidia releasing old GPU due to memory crisis

6 March 2026 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Due to a global memory shortage, Nvidia is preparing to release a stripped-down version of its older GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, the production of this model has been restarted, with the first shipments to hardware manufacturers expected between March 10 and March 20. Retail availability could follow shortly after.

Originally launched in 2021 and officially discontinued in 2024, the RTX 3060 will make a comeback in a version equipped with 8 GB of GDDR6 video memory. Nvidia’s partners will independently source the memory chips needed to assemble the cards.

The supply of these reissued RTX 3060 cards is expected to be limited, and the pricing for retail customers has not yet been announced.

The RTX 3060 remains one of Nvidia’s most popular mid-range cards, thanks to its solid performance in 1080p and 1440p gaming. Its return could appeal not only to budget-conscious gamers but also to enthusiasts looking to upgrade older systems without investing in the latest high-end GPUs, which have become increasingly expensive due to market shortages.