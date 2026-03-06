US war on Iran costs $3.7bn in first 100 hours

6 March 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The first 100 hours of the United States’ military campaign against Iran have cost approximately $3.7 billion, according to an assessment by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), AzerNEWS reports.

The report estimates that the conflict has so far cost about $891.4 million per day, highlighting the high financial burden of the initial phase of the operation.

CSIS noted that the early stage of an air campaign is typically the most expensive due to the use of advanced and high-cost munitions and systems.

“The cost of munitions will decline as the United States switches to lower-cost munitions,” the think tank said, explaining that the opening phase of air operations generally relies on more sophisticated weaponry.

However, the report warns that the overall financial burden of the conflict could grow significantly if the campaign continues.

Both US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have indicated that the war could last several weeks, raising concerns about whether the Pentagon’s current budget can sustain prolonged operations.

“The unbudgeted costs here will be substantial,” CSIS said. “That means that the Department of Defense will need additional funds at some point because the level of budget cuts needed to fund this conflict internally would likely be politically and operationally difficult.”