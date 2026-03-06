National Art Museum holds concert in honor of Int'l Women's Day [PHOTOS]

6 March 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted a gala concert in honor of the International Women's Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The event titled "Delicate Melodies with the Land of Victory" was held as part of the "Music in the Museum" project.

The title of the program reflects the unity of two important themes – love for the homeland and respect for women, with the mother as a symbol of tenderness and spiritual beauty.

Performed by the Zəfər Yurdu Ensemble,which actively promotes the development and dissemination of national-spiritual values among the youth, the concert featured selected works of Azerbaijani classical and national music.

The evening program seamlessly combined the traditions of mugham art and classical vocal performance, vividly demonstrating the depth and expressiveness of national musical culture and its harmonious interaction with classical vocal traditions.

The professional performances of young, talented artists, the expressiveness of their musical interpretations, and the sincerity of their stage presence created a special atmosphere in the hall, blending the traditions of national music with a festive mood.

The audience warmly thanked the performers with prolonged applause.

Founded in 1937, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of the brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.