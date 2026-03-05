Baku opens criminal case after Iran-linked drone attack damages Nakhchivan airport

5 March 2026 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office has launched a criminal investigation after unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iranian territory targeted civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement provided, the incident occurred on March 5, when two UAVs equipped with remotely controlled explosive warheads struck civilian sites in the region.

Initial findings indicate that one drone hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another landed near an educational institution in the village of Shekerabad in Babek district.

Authorities said the attack caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure, particularly the administrative building and operations of Nakhchivan International Airport. As a result of the disruption, a civilian aircraft scheduled to operate flight 264 on the Nakhchivan–Baku route was forced to return to Baku for safety reasons while already in the air.

Four civilians were injured during the incident. The Prosecutor General’s Office identified them as:

Valiyeva Reyhana Sabir (born 1986), airport staff member

Zulfugarli Zulfugar Mammad (born 1996), airport staff member

Asgarov Mehdi Matlab (born 1996), airport staff member

Jafarov Asad Vidadi oglu (born 1998), passenger awaiting boarding

All injured individuals received medical assistance and remain under hospital observation.

The Prosecutor General has opened a criminal case, with the investigation entrusted to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Prosecutors, together with other relevant state authorities, have examined the crime scene, collected evidence, and questioned victims and witnesses. Authorities have also ordered forensic examinations and launched technical investigations into the origin and flight path of the drones.

Officials stated that all circumstances of the attack, which Azerbaijan says violated the norms and principles of international law, will be investigated thoroughly, and those responsible will be held accountable.

“The targeting of civilians and strategic infrastructure constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Authorities added that the public will be informed about further developments in the investigation.