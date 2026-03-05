Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Pediatrics Center of Leyla Medical Center [PHOTOS]
On March 4, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visited the Pediatrics Center of Referans Medical Group, which operates as part of Leyla Medical Center, AzerNEWS reports.
During the visit the guests met with children receiving treatment at the Center's day-care inpatient department and inquired about their health and treatment process.
Speaking warmly with the children, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva presented various gifts to the young patients and created joyful moments for them.
Note that the Pediatrics Center provides modern medical services aimed at protecting and treating children's health, and all necessary conditions have been created to ensure that young patients receive treatment in a comfortable and safe environment.
