US, Venezuela move to rebuild relations as embassy in Caracas reopens

6 March 2026 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The United States and Venezuela have agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations, marking a significant step toward restoring ties after years of political tensions, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

In a joint statement, the two sides said they would work together to promote stability, support Venezuela’s economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation.

Relations between the two countries had already begun to improve following the dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States earlier this year. In January, US forces carried out a surprise operation ordered by President Donald Trump, detaining Maduro and his wife and transferring them to New York, where they face charges related to weapons and drug offences. Both have denied the allegations.

The announcement of the restoration of diplomatic ties is seen as a symbolically important step in reshaping relations between Washington and Caracas.

The US embassy in Caracas, which closed in 2019 amid deteriorating relations, has already reopened. Washington has also appointed a new diplomat to the country, and additional staff are expected to arrive soon.

According to sources, diplomats currently stationed at the US embassy in Bogotá, Colombia, may be transferred to Caracas to strengthen diplomatic engagement and provide consular services.

The Venezuelan government said it was prepared to begin a “new stage of constructive dialogue based on mutual respect.” Officials in Caracas stressed that the renewed relationship should lead to social and economic improvements for the Venezuelan people.

However, the Venezuelan statement did not mention a political transition or future elections, an issue highlighted by the US State Department.

Washington has accused Maduro and members of his government of running a criminal network involved in illegal mining and drug trafficking. Maduro is expected to stand trial in the United States later this month.

Meanwhile, the two countries have also begun exploring energy and mining cooperation. Venezuela possesses the world’s largest proven oil reserves and significant deposits of gold, diamonds, and rare earth minerals used in modern technologies such as mobile phones.

US officials say engagement with Venezuela will be part of a phased process aimed at supporting a peaceful transition toward a democratically elected government.

During a recent visit to Caracas, US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum described the intervention in Venezuela as a “strategic move.” He suggested that closer cooperation with Venezuela could help ensure stable oil supplies and strengthen economic ties.

In recent weeks, Washington has allowed Venezuela to sell previously sanctioned oil under US oversight, while Caracas has introduced legal reforms to attract more foreign investment into its energy sector.

Both countries have also announced plans to cooperate on developing Venezuela’s mining industry, reflecting growing economic engagement alongside the diplomatic reset.