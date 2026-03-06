Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy [PHOTOS]

6 March 2026 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Later, the students of the Baku Choreography Academy performed the "Waltz" (from the ballet "Sleeping Beauty") and the "Ghazaghi" dance for the guests.

Leyla Aliyeva met with the leadership of the Baku Choreography Academy, students, and teaching staff, and familiarized herself with the academy's activities, classrooms, and rehearsal halls.

The meeting was also attended by the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli.

