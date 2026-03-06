Azerbaijan, EU discuss expanding energy and investment cooperation

6 March 2026 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and the European Union have held discussions on strengthening economic cooperation and expanding joint initiatives across several key sectors, AzerNEWS repots.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, the talks took place during a meeting between Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli and Adrien Kiraly, Director for the Eastern Neighbourhood and Türkiye at the Directorate-General for Enlargement and the Eastern Neighbourhood of the European Commission.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the priority areas of partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Officials highlighted that the EU remains one of Azerbaijan’s key foreign trade partners, emphasizing that cooperation in areas such as energy, investment, and other sectors contributes to regional development.

The participants also noted that there is significant potential to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

In addition, the parties discussed the EU–Azerbaijan Financing Agreement for 2024, the implementation of joint projects, and other issues related to economic collaboration.