Gabala hosts master classes in piano and tar

6 March 2026 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Masterclasses in piano and tar have taken place at Gabala City Children's Art School, on the initiative of the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Shaki-Zagatala Regional Department of Culture, AzerNEWS reports.

Teachers and students from music and art schools of the Gabala and Oghuz districts participated in the events.

At the beginning of the masterclasses, Head of the MEMİM Department and Honored Cultural Worker Lala Karimova noted that these masterclasses not only create opportunities for students and teachers to enhance their theoretical and practical knowledge in their respective specialties, but are also important in terms of teachers mastering modern teaching methods.

She outlined that such masterclasses contribute to improving the quality of education in music and art schools under the Culture Ministry, as well as to increasing the effectiveness of pedagogical work.

Subsequently, Lala Karimova presented the school library with the book "Asaf Zeynalli. Selected Works", published by MEMİM.

The piano masterclass was conducted by Afag Rustamova, Head of the Department of Piano, Organ, and Harpsichord at the Baku Music Academy, Honored Teacher, Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences, Professor.

The tar masterclass was led by Umud Ibrahimov, Head of the Department of Folk Musical Instruments at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Honored Teacher, Associate Professor.

The experienced teachers shared techniques for playing the musical instruments and highlighted important points to consider during performance, providing their recommendations.

