Saudi Arabia, Qatar condemn Iran’s attacks on Türkiye and Azerbaijan

5 March 2026 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have strongly condemned Iran’s recent attacks targeting Türkiye and Azerbaijan, describing the actions as hostile violations of international law and a threat to regional stability, AzerNEWS reports.

According to statements released by their foreign ministries, Saudi Arabia denounced what it described as Iran’s attempts to target both the Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of Azerbaijan. Riyadh characterized the actions as hostile acts that violate international law and internationally accepted norms.

In its statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the attacks demonstrate an unjustifiable hostile stance.

“These cowardly attempts against both countries demonstrate a hostile position that cannot be justified under any circumstances,” the ministry stated.

Saudi Arabia also warned that Iran’s repeated actions against countries in the region risk escalating tensions and undermining regional security and stability.

The statement emphasized that the government and people of the Kingdom stand in full solidarity with Türkiye and Azerbaijan. Riyadh reaffirmed its support for both countries’ right to defend their security, airspace, territorial integrity, and citizens, while also praising ongoing efforts aimed at preventing further escalation and maintaining regional stability.

Meanwhile, Qatar also strongly condemned Iran’s actions, particularly the drone attack targeting an airport in Azerbaijan.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said the targeting of Türkiye with a ballistic missile and the attack on an airport in Azerbaijan using Iranian drones constitute hostile acts.

Doha described the incidents as a dangerous escalation and a clear violation of state sovereignty, warning that such actions pose a direct threat to regional peace and stability.

The ministry reiterated Qatar’s full solidarity with Türkiye and Azerbaijan and expressed its support for all measures both countries may take to protect their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.