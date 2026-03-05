Google cuts in-app fees after developer backlash

5 March 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Google has announced that it will lower in-app payment fees for developers on its app marketplace Google Play and allow more third-party payment options. The move could significantly improve profits for content companies that have long complained about the platform’s high commissions, AzerNEWS reports, citing Korean media.

