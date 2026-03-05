HAVELSAN unveils Türkiye’s first certified Boeing 737NG flight training device

5 March 2026 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Turkiye’s leading and globally recognized simulator manufacturer, HAVELSAN, has developed and delivered the country’s first Boeing 737NG Flight Training Device (FTD) Level 2 simulator, which has received certification from the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM). The simulator has been certified both as FNPT II MCC and FTD 2, marking a major milestone in Turkiye’s civil aviation training industry.

The new simulator was delivered to SunExpress’ Antalya Training Center, strengthening the airline’s domestic pilot training infrastructure. With the completion of the certification process, the device is now fully operational to support Boeing 737NG pilot training programs within the center.

This certification represents a historic achievement for Turkiye’s civil aviation training sector. The simulator is the first FTD Level 2 device produced and certified entirely in Turkiye, reflecting a significant advancement in the country’s technological capabilities. With this initial installation, HAVELSAN has expanded its product portfolio, adding FTD Level 2 solutions alongside its existing full-flight simulator offerings.

Although these devices are not as large or motion-capable as full-flight simulators, they replicate the cockpit environment exactly and allow pilots to perform procedural drills and emergency training in a highly realistic and technologically advanced setting.

The simulator features HAVELSAN’s proprietary STARVIEW-B collimated visual system, which provides a high-fidelity visual presentation to enhance both realism and procedural accuracy for trainees. Integrating a domestically engineered visual system underscores Turkiye’s growing expertise in advanced simulator technologies and supports HAVELSAN’s broader goals in the field.

HAVELSAN CEO Mehmet Akif Nacar emphasized that the company is investing in infrastructure to strengthen its leadership in flight simulators while simultaneously increasing product variety and achieving recognized certification levels.

Nacar noted that the FTD Level 2 certification represents a significant milestone for both Turkiye and HAVELSAN. He also expressed gratitude to SunExpress for the trust and collaboration demonstrated throughout the project.

“While developing simulators for Turkiye’s national aviation platforms, we also provide solutions for aircraft of leading international aviation industry players. Delivering a Boeing 737NG FTD Level 2 device certified with Boeing data packages allows us to set new firsts in Turkiye. It reflects our commitment to developing high-quality, compliant training systems that meet the standards of leading airlines,” Nacar said.