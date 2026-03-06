Indonesia begins evacuating citizens from Iran via Azerbaijan

6 March 2026 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Indonesia will begin evacuating its citizens from Iran through Azerbaijan starting today, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Indonesian Foreign Ministry.

Speaking to journalists, Heni Hamidah said the evacuation will be carried out in stages, with the first phase taking place via Azerbaijan.

“The evacuation process will start today and will be implemented gradually. The first phase will be conducted through Azerbaijan,” she said.

The first group of evacuees, consisting of 32 Indonesian nationals, is expected to arrive in Jakarta on Monday or Tuesday, according to the ministry. In total, 329 Indonesian citizens are currently in Iran, the majority of whom are students studying in the religious city of Qom.

Indonesian authorities said the evacuation aims to ensure the safety of their nationals amid rising regional tensions, with Azerbaijan serving as a key transit route for those leaving Iran.