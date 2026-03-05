Iran's IRGC-linked channel claims drone strike on Nakhchivan airport [PHOTO]

5 March 2026 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A Telegram channel affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Sepah Pasdaran News Channel, posted claims regarding a drone incident at Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The post alleges that an Iranian Arash-2 drone targeted a drone at the airport, describing the area as a location where “foreign officers were planning attacks on Iranian infrastructure.”

According to the channel, the drone carries a 120 kg warhead and is operated by the Iranian Army Ground Forces.

The post framed the strike as a “warning” to Azerbaijan, referring to the Baku government as a “traitor” and characterizing the action as a message to external adversaries.

The post reads:

"The drone that was at the Nakhchivan Airport, specifically in a section where Zionist regime and American officers were planning and managing attacks on our country's infrastructure, was crushed by an Arash-2 drone. The enemy sees this for themselves and must know that Iran does not joke or compromise with any party. With a 120 kg warhead and very high destructive power, it is utilized by the Army Ground Force. This was only a warning shot to the mercenary regime and the traitor of Baku.