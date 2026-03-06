Four arrested in UK on suspicion of spying for Iran

6 March 2026 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Four individuals were arrested in London on suspicion of aiding Iranian intelligence, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday, AzerNEWS reports.

One Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals allegedly spied on locations and individuals from the Jewish communities in London. The investigation is ongoing, as the police search the areas of Barnet, Harrow, and Watford for potential spies.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London Helen Flanagan urged the public, particularly the Jewish community, to report any suspicious behavior, adding that the arrests are part of "a long-running investigation and part of our ongoing work to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it."

