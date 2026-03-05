Azerbaijan rejects Iran’s denial, says four drones launched from Iranian territory targeted Nakhchivan

5 March 2026 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan has dismissed Iran’s denial of responsibility for the drone attacks carried out against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, stating that the claims are unacceptable in light of technical evidence, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement, Azerbaijani authorities said remarks by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, asserting that Tehran respects the sovereignty of all countries, particularly Muslim and neighboring states, cannot justify the denial of the drone attacks reported earlier in the day.

According to the statement, technical assessments established that four drones were directed by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran toward Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region.

Officials said that one of the drones was destroyed by the Azerbaijani Army, while the remaining drones targeted civilian infrastructure. Among the intended targets was a secondary school building during school hours.

Authorities noted that the drone aimed at the school failed to reach its target, crashing and exploding near the building without causing casualties at the site.

Azerbaijan called on Iran to end what it described as blatant denial, issue an official apology for the incident, and ensure that those responsible are held accountable by the relevant Iranian authorities.