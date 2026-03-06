Azerbaijan foils alleged IRGC terror plot targeting strategic infrastructure near Baku

6 March 2026 23:47 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian citizen offered $50,000 to the person who would place an explosive device under the bridge in Azerbaijan's Sangachal, AzeNEWS reports, citing Trend.

As a result of complex counterintelligence measures, the State Security Service prevented terrorist provocations and intelligence gathering planned by the Islamic Republic of Iran's special service, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in Azerbaijan.

The circle of contacts of the IRGC, which organizes the collection of intelligence information, planning terrorist provocations and assassinations in the Republic of Azerbaijan, has been identified.

Thus, the citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sheikhzadeh Sajjad Moghadam Sati Sofi Evad, who promised $50,000 to the person who would place an explosive device under the bridge in the Sangachal settlement of the Garadagh district of Baku, was looking for the person who would do the job.

At the same time, it was revealed that Sheikhzadeh received special instructions from the IRGC to prepare assassination plans against people of Jewish origin living in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Recall that Azerbaijani State Security Service detained citizens, who participated in the terrorist plot of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Azerbaijani citizens detained in the case — Tarkhan Guliyev, Nijat Agayev, Asad Abdullayev, Rashad Rustamov, Khadija Agayeva, Elvin Akhmedov, Narmina Shabanova, and Naib Ismiyev — admitted that they were carrying out assignments from individuals linked to the IRGC. They received explosive devices and carried out instructions related to preparing assassination attempts.

The investigation believes that the organization of these actions was handled by an officer of the IRGC intelligence unit — Colonel Ali Asghar Bordbar Sherami.

Iranian citizens Yaser Rahim Zanki, Beynam Rustamzade Sahibali, Hafiz Tavassoli, and Sheikhzadeh Sajad Mohammad Sati Sofi Evad have been placed on the international wanted list. They are suspected of collecting intelligence and preparing terrorist activities to destabilize the situation in Azerbaijan.

The court has already handed down sentences to four defendants in the case. Tarkhan Guliyev, Nijat Agayev, Asad Abdullayev, and Rashad Rustamov were each sentenced to 6 years and 6 months in prison.

Narmina Shabanova and Naib Ismiyev are accused of preparing an attempt on the life of a state or public figure. Elvin Akhmedov is charged with illegal handling of weapons and explosives. The court has ordered their pretrial detention.