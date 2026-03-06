Phone conversation held between Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister and Turkiye’s Vice President

6 March 2026 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

On March 6, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov held a telephone conversation with Vice President of the Republic of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement published by the Cabinet of Ministers, the discussion followed recent drone attacks against Azerbaijan on March 5.

During the call, the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed a strong protest against the strikes, stressing that such actions contradict the norms and principles of international law.

Prime Minister Asadov noted that as a result of the attacks, Nakhchivan International Airport, a school, and other areas came under fire from Iran. Several civilians were injured, and the airport terminal building sustained damage.

It was further emphasized that following the incident, President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately contacted President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to express solidarity with the Azerbaijani people. Officials described this gesture as a clear manifestation of the unshakable brotherhood and unity between the two nations.

Asadov extended gratitude to the Turkish side for its operational support, particularly in the temporary organization of flights to Iğdır Airport to ensure safe travel to Nakhchivan under current circumstances.

The two leaders also discussed other topical issues arising from the situation.