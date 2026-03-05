Azerbaijan MoD condemns drone attacks on Nakhchivan airport warns they ‘will not go unanswered’

5 March 2026 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has condemned drone attacks carried out from Iranian territory targeting civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement released on March 5, the ministry said the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against Nakhchivan International Airport and other civilian sites in the exclave.

According to the statement, the drones were deployed from Iranian territory. Authorities noted that the technical parameters of the UAVs and the full details of the attacks are currently under investigation.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry strongly condemned the strikes, emphasizing that the attacks targeted civilian infrastructure and were carried out despite the absence of any military necessity.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran bears full responsibility for the incident,” the statement said.

The ministry added that Azerbaijan is preparing the necessary response measures to safeguard its territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Officials also stressed that the attacks will not go unanswered.