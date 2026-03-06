Azernews.Az

Friday March 6 2026

Gold rises on COMEX, silver also posts gains

6 March 2026 11:54 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The price of gold increased on the COMEX commodity exchange in New York City, with one troy ounce rising by $49.3 to reach $5,128.2.

