Vietnam sets up energy security task force

5 March 2026 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Vietnamese government has established a special task force to safeguard national energy security amid the escalating military conflict in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Under a decision issued Wednesday, the task force will assist the prime minister in directing and coordinating ministries and agencies to address energy-related challenges arising from developments in the Middle East.

The group will monitor, assess, and forecast market trends, ensuring adequate fuel supplies for both industrial production and public consumption across the country. It will also propose policy measures and practical solutions to address emerging energy security risks to the prime minister.

Officials emphasized that the task force is temporary and will be disbanded once its objectives are achieved.

Interestingly, experts note that Vietnam’s move reflects a broader trend among Southeast Asian nations to strengthen energy resilience amid global instability. Analysts suggest that the task force could accelerate investment in renewable energy and strategic fuel reserves, positioning Vietnam to better withstand potential supply disruptions from international conflicts.