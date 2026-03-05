'Nasimi' opera premiered in Baku, blending traditions and artificial intelligence [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

5 March 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

A grand premiere of the opera "Nasimi" has taken place in Baku, an event already being described as one of the most remarkable highlights of the current musical season, AzerNEWS reports.

For the first time in Azerbaijan, artificial intelligence technologies were used in staging an opera, giving the production a distinctive scale and modern resonance. The project, presented in a new format at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, became a bold synthesis of classical operatic art and 21st-century digital solutions.

From the very first minutes, it became clear that the audience was about to witness not merely a performance but a large artistic narrative. Music, lighting, scenography, and visual effects worked as a single organism, intensifying the dramatic story of the great poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi. The opera "Nasimi," combining classical Eastern philosophy with symphonic thinking and national musical elements, created a monumental stage composition.

The author of the concept and music, People's Artist Siyavush Karimi, offered a contemporary interpretation of the poet's fate, a man for whom truth and spiritual freedom stood above fear and even life itself. The composer's rich orchestral palette, dramatic climaxes of choral scenes, and the emotional expressiveness of solo parts transported the audience into the complex socio-spiritual atmosphere of the 14th century.

The dramaturgical basis of the production was created by academician Rafael Huseynov, who combined historical accuracy with an artistic interpretation of the era. The story of Nasimi unfolded not as a chronicle of the past but as a living dialogue with the present. The opera explores the connection between the worldview of Nasimi and that of his mentor Fazlullah Naimi. It also reflects the political and religious confrontations of the period, while Nasimi's poetry, sounding like a manifesto of inner human freedom is presented through dynamic and expressive dramaturgy.

The conductor and musical director of the production was Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev. The choirmaster was Honored Cultural Figure Sevil Hajiyeva; the stage director was Honored Artist Inara Babayeva; the choreographer was Honored Artist Yuri Lobachev; and the production designer was Nargiz Guliyeva. The concertmasters included Tofig Shikhiev, Roza Salimova, and Nushaba Isa.

The performance featured opera singers, actors, and mugham performers. The leading role was performed by Honored Artist and vocalist Ramil Gasimov. His portrayal of Nasimi presented not a distant philosopher but a living human being, filled with inner fire, doubts, and unwavering faith.

After the premiere, Gasimov shared his impressions:

"Nasimi is not only a historical figure. He is an energy, an idea of freedom that still resonates today. For me, this role carries enormous responsibility. His poetry requires not only vocal mastery but also inner honesty. One must live through every line and every thought. Only then will the audience believe."

The performance also featured People's Artists Nureddin Mehtikhanli (The Chronicler) and Teyyub Aslanov (Fazlullah Naimi), as well as Honored Artists Anton Fershtandt (Vizier), Tural Aghasiyev (Zahid), Arzu Aliyeva (Fatima), and Ilkin Ahmadov (Abdulgadir Maraghi). Other performers included Fatima Jafarzade (Senem), Sema Hamzayeva (Nasimi's mother), Fahmin Ahmadli (Shahkhandan), Mahir Taghizade (Amir Teymur), Aliakhmad Ibrahimov (Vakil), Hidayat Aliyev (Melikshuara), Fuad Azizov (The Jailer), Emil Ismayilov (Gazi), Khayal Huseynov (Merchant), Ruslan Persan (First Guard), and Orkhan Jalilov (Second Guard).

The production also featured the symphony orchestra, choir, and ballet troupe of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, adding scale and dynamic energy to the performance.

The use of artificial intelligence became not merely a technological experiment but an integral part of the production’s artistic language, enhancing its emotional impact. Digital visual solutions recreated the atmosphere of the 14th century—a time of spiritual exploration, religious debate, and political confrontation. In this staging, every element served the central idea. When the audience rose to its feet in applause at the finale and the creative team was invited on stage to a standing ovation, it was clear that Nasimi was once again speaking to us through his творчество. For artists, this is the highest reward.

Concluding the evening, Rafael Huseynov remarked:

"Nasimi is not only a poet of the 14th century. He is a living spiritual force that unites us. Spiritual unity has always been and remains the greatest human need. Great poets and creators have a special mission. It is no coincidence that throughout the world thinkers have often been placed alongside prophets. The immortality of Nasimi lies not only in the beauty of his poetry. The main mission of great poets is to unite people. The highest reward for creators is sincere applause coming from the heart."

The premiere of "Nasimi" became not just a theatrical event but a major cultural statement, a bold dialogue between past and future, tradition and technology, poetry and stage art, celebrating national moral values and literary-philosophical heritage.

