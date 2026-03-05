Peskov says Iran has not asked Russia to supply arms

5 March 2026 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Kremlin ⁠spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Russia has not received a request from Iran to send it weapons during the ongoing war, AzerNEWS reports.

Asked by a reporter whether Moscow plans to offer material support to Iran, including arms, Peskov said: “In this case, there were no requests from the Iranian side. Our consistent position ‌is well known to everyone, and there have been no changes ‌in ‌this regard.”

Last year, Iran sealed ‌a 20-year strategic partnership agreement with Russia.

Russia is building two new nuclear units at Bushehr, the site of Iran’s only nuclear power plant, and Iran supplied ⁠Russia with Shahed drones ⁠for use against Ukraine.

Azerbaijan is the recently joined in the long list of countries affected by the ongoing war.

Azerbaijan has said that two drones were launched from Iran into its territory of Nakhchivan.

Nakhchivan is an autonomous republic, an exclave sandwiched between Turkiye, Iran and Armenia.

Two drones dropped there. One hit an airport building, which, from the videos we’ve seen, looked largely empty. Social media footage we saw showed smoke billowing from the building and some debris inside the building. It looks like the roof suffered some damage.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, has addressed reports indicating that drones struck Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan.

He stated that Tehran does not target neighboring countries and emphasized that the incident should be thoroughly investigated. Gharibabadi reiterated that only those countries hosting military bases for their adversaries would be targeted.

The United States and Israel continue to launch airstrikes against Iran, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,045 people since Saturday. Meanwhile, Israeli forces are also targeting Lebanon.

The US Senate has blocked a resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran, with a vote of 53 to 47 against the procedural motion.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has raised concerns about “terrorist movements” along the country's border with Iraq. He has called for enhanced security measures amid reports that the US is negotiating with Kurdish forces to arm them and encourage an uprising against Tehran.