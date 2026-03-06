Azerbaijan discusses critical infrastructure monitoring cooperation with Palantir

6 March 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan has discussed potential cooperation with the British-based technology company Palantir Technologies in the field of critical infrastructure monitoring.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, the discussions took place during his official visit to the United Kingdom. The minister shared details of the meeting in a post on the social media platform X (Twitter).

During the meeting with representatives of Palantir, the sides explored opportunities for cooperation in several strategic areas, including national data integration, artificial intelligence governance, cybersecurity, and monitoring of critical infrastructure.

The discussions also covered the development of local expertise, knowledge transfer initiatives, and Azerbaijan’s potential role in supporting the deployment of Palantir platforms in countries across Africa.

Minister Nabiyev noted that the exchange of views focused on strengthening technological collaboration and expanding the practical application of advanced digital solutions.