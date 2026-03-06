Azerbaijan discusses critical infrastructure monitoring cooperation with Palantir
Azerbaijan has discussed potential cooperation with the British-based technology company Palantir Technologies in the field of critical infrastructure monitoring.
As reported by AzerNEWS, according to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, the discussions took place during his official visit to the United Kingdom. The minister shared details of the meeting in a post on the social media platform X (Twitter).
During the meeting with representatives of Palantir, the sides explored opportunities for cooperation in several strategic areas, including national data integration, artificial intelligence governance, cybersecurity, and monitoring of critical infrastructure.
The discussions also covered the development of local expertise, knowledge transfer initiatives, and Azerbaijan’s potential role in supporting the deployment of Palantir platforms in countries across Africa.
Minister Nabiyev noted that the exchange of views focused on strengthening technological collaboration and expanding the practical application of advanced digital solutions.
#Rəqəmsal inkişaf və #nəqliyyat naziri Rəşad Nəbiyev (@RashadNNabiyev) Böyük Britaniyaya səfər çərçivəsində “Oracle” şirkətinin vitse-prezidentləri Ken Maklennan və Mark Nyuol ilə görüşüb.— AzerbaijanMDDT (@MDDTAzerbaijan) March 5, 2026
Görüş zamanı Azərbaycan ilə “Oracle” arasında rəqəmsal transformasiya, süni #intellekt və… pic.twitter.com/lMLnJRiEWp
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!