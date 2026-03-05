Tehran denies launching drones toward Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

5 March 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces has denied reports that drones were launched from Iranian territory toward Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement cited by the Iranian news agency Tasnim, the General Staff rejected allegations that Iranian armed forces had deployed drones targeting the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Iran, while respecting the sovereignty of all countries, especially Muslim and neighboring states, denies the launch of drones by its armed forces toward the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the statement said.

The statement also claimed that such incidents have previously been associated with what it described as attempts by the “Zionist regime” to undermine relations between Muslim countries through various means.

According to the General Staff, initial assessments suggest that the alleged incident may have been carried out in an attempt to falsely accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran.