FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

5 March 2026 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup has kicked off in Baku, AzerNEWS reports. The tournament is taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Gymnasts are performing across a range of events, including floor exercises, parallel bars, rings, vault, and uneven bars.

Representing Azerbaijan in the tournament are Rasul Ahmadzade, Aydin Alizade, Nikita Simonov, Daniz Aliyeva, Nazanin Teymurova, and Khadija Abbaszade.

With competitors from over 30 countries, the event promises thrilling performances and will conclude on March 8.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.