Azerbaijan refunds 25 million manats in VAT and taxes in early 2026
In January and February 2026, a total of AZN 25,046,600 was refunded from the state budget to individuals and legal entities, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
