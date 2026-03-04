Azerbaijan resumes date supplies from Jordan

4 March 2026 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 8,482 tons of fresh and dried dates worth $13.8 million, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the data, this represents an 11% decrease in value and a 17% decline in quantity compared to 2024.

Main Supplier Countries

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported:

6,312 tons from Iran worth $7.2 million

(-15% in volume, -17% in value year-on-year)

1,385 tons from Tunisia worth $2.6 million

(-13% in volume, -12% in value)

190 tons from Israel worth $1.4 million

(+14% in volume, +19% in value)

160 tons from Palestine worth $1.2 million

(+40% in volume and value)

129 tons from Saudi Arabia worth $416,000

(+6% in volume, +18% in value)

In addition, Azerbaijan resumed imports from Jordan after a break of three years and four months, purchasing 19 tons worth $146,000.

2024 Comparison

In 2024, Azerbaijan imported 10.2 thousand tons of dates, with 73% of total supplies coming from Iran, underscoring the country’s dominant position in Azerbaijan’s date imports.