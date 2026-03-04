Azerbaijan resumes date supplies from Jordan
In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 8,482 tons of fresh and dried dates worth $13.8 million, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the data, this represents an 11% decrease in value and a 17% decline in quantity compared to 2024.
Main Supplier Countries
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported:
6,312 tons from Iran worth $7.2 million
(-15% in volume, -17% in value year-on-year)
1,385 tons from Tunisia worth $2.6 million
(-13% in volume, -12% in value)
190 tons from Israel worth $1.4 million
(+14% in volume, +19% in value)
160 tons from Palestine worth $1.2 million
(+40% in volume and value)
129 tons from Saudi Arabia worth $416,000
(+6% in volume, +18% in value)
In addition, Azerbaijan resumed imports from Jordan after a break of three years and four months, purchasing 19 tons worth $146,000.
2024 Comparison
In 2024, Azerbaijan imported 10.2 thousand tons of dates, with 73% of total supplies coming from Iran, underscoring the country’s dominant position in Azerbaijan’s date imports.
