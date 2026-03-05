ILO and ITU warn of AI risks for workers

5 March 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The introduction of artificial intelligence technologies is increasingly reshaping working conditions across a wide range of sectors—from content moderators and data annotation specialists to couriers and drivers operating on digital platforms, AzerNEWS reports.

This observation is highlighted in a report following a joint webinar hosted by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which examined the impact of AI on employment worldwide.

Experts emphasize that behind every chatbot, social media algorithm, and automated system lies an often “invisible” workforce. This includes content moderators exposed daily to harmful and disturbing material, and data annotation specialists who organize information to train AI algorithms.

Ben Richards, representing the international trade union network UNI Global Union, stressed that workers in these roles face extreme pressure, continuous monitoring, low pay, and significant mental health risks—regardless of the country. He highlighted the organization’s efforts to create a global alliance of content moderators and develop safe work protocols rooted in the right to collective bargaining and association.

The report also sheds light on the growing use of algorithmic management, where software dictates the pace of work, task allocation, and performance evaluation. Evelyn Astor, Director of Economic and Social Policy at the International Trade Union Confederation, warned that without proper regulation, AI could exacerbate existing workplace risks, including threats to physical safety.

For example, trade unions have documented road accidents involving delivery couriers, which they link to stringent algorithmically determined deadlines. A study by the University of Cambridge published in 2025 found that nearly two-thirds of UK drivers and couriers reported anxiety caused by sudden schedule changes and “unfair feedback” from automated systems.

Even without explicit instructions to ignore safety rules, incentives such as fines, bonuses, or priority order assignments can push workers to take dangerous risks. Similar challenges are emerging in other sectors where algorithms influence shift scheduling, pay structures, or personnel decisions.

Bilal Jamusi, Deputy Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau, pointed out that AI is increasingly used in systems affecting hiring decisions and access to essential services. He emphasized the urgent need for technical standards and employee training to ensure AI systems are reliable, transparent, and accountable.

Cher Verik, ILO Coordinator on Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, noted that the question is no longer whether AI will transform the world of work, but how to ensure these changes foster decent employment, social justice, and human well-being.

To address these challenges, the ILO and ITU are promoting international initiatives that shape global approaches to AI regulation, including the AI for Good platform and the Global Coalition for Social Justice. The UN system underscores that the ultimate goal is to harness artificial intelligence to unlock human potential, rather than undermine worker safety, dignity, or mental health.

AI technologies offer immense opportunities for creating new types of jobs—such as AI trainers, ethics auditors, and algorithmic safety officers—but only if policymakers and employers prioritize transparency, fairness, and worker-centered design. Balancing innovation with protection could make AI a tool for empowering, not exploiting, the global workforce.