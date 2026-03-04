Azerbaijan, Austria seek to boost trade and investment

4 March 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Austria are exploring ways to expand trade, increase mutual investment opportunities, and strengthen industrial cooperation, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Economy Ministry.

Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, met with Severin Gruber, Secretary General of Austria’s Federal Ministry for Economy, Energy, and Tourism. The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

During the talks, both sides emphasized the importance of boosting trade volumes, expanding investment channels, and realizing joint projects. The conversation also addressed collaboration with Austrian companies in territories recently liberated by Azerbaijan, as well as potential partnerships in industry, agriculture, energy—including renewable energy—and humanitarian sectors.

Officials noted that more effective utilization of existing potential and the promotion of direct business contacts could significantly deepen economic relations between Azerbaijan and Austria.