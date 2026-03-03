Amazon drones hit 3 UAE and Bahrain facilities

3 March 2026 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Amazon Web Services reported that drones struck three of its facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain following US and Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The incidents occurred on Sunday morning. AWS initially reported that unidentified “objects” had hit a data centre in the UAE, causing “sparks and fire.” Later that day, the company said it was investigating power and connectivity disruptions at a facility in Bahrain.

On Monday, AWS confirmed that drone strikes were responsible for the outages.

These incidents underscore the vulnerability of critical technology infrastructure, such as data centres, during periods of military conflict. Analysts note that disruptions to cloud services in the region could have ripple effects on businesses and governments that rely on real-time data, highlighting the growing intersection of technology and geopolitical risk.

Interestingly, experts say that this may accelerate efforts by tech companies to reinforce the physical security of key facilities and diversify data storage locations, potentially reshaping how cloud infrastructure is protected in conflict-prone regions.