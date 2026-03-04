Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 4 2026

Export of Azerbaijani saffron to global markets expands

4 March 2026 15:27 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
A business meeting was held between the “Azexport” portal and saffron producer “Absheron Saffron” to strengthen cooperation in promoting Azerbaijani saffron products abroad, AzerNEWS reports.

