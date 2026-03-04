Azerbaijan steps up preparations for WUF13 as Urban Development named strategic priority [PHOTOS]

4 March 2026 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

On March 4, the Organizing Committee established in connection with the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) of the United Nations held its meeting in Baku.

AzerNEWS reports that Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chair of the Organizing Committee, opened the session by emphasizing that urban development has been identified by the President of Azerbaijan as one of the country’s key strategic priorities within the broader framework of socio-economic policy.

Nuriyev noted that the declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Urban Development and Architecture” in Azerbaijan is a further testament to the importance attached to the sector at the highest level of state policy. He stressed that consistent and purposeful measures implemented under the leadership of the head of state to ensure balanced development between the capital and the regions, as well as to promote sustainable settlement, are playing a vital role in the country’s comprehensive progress.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s growing engagement with global urbanization processes, Nuriyev said the country continues to advance innovative approaches in urban planning and successfully apply them in practice. He described the large-scale reconstruction and redevelopment underway in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions as one of the most vivid examples of this strategy. The restoration efforts in these territories, he noted, stand out globally for their scale, scope, and pace.

The Chair of the Organizing Committee underlined that WUF13, scheduled to be held in Baku in May 2026, has already generated significant international interest. The forum will provide Azerbaijan with a major international platform to present its conceptual approach to urban development, including the practical models implemented in the liberated territories.

During the meeting, members of the Organizing Committee delivered reports on the current state of preparations for WUF13. The discussions covered substantive program matters, communication strategy, and organizational and logistical arrangements, as well as other issues on the agenda.

Concluding the session, Nuriyev issued instructions aimed at ensuring the high-level organization of WUF13 in line with the tasks set by the President of Azerbaijan. He called for all work to be carried out with enhanced quality, timeliness, and a comprehensive, coordinated approach.

As Azerbaijan accelerates its urban transformation and prepares to host one of the world’s leading forums on sustainable cities, WUF13 is poised to become a showcase of the country’s evolving urban vision and its ambition to position itself as a proactive contributor to global urban development dialogue.