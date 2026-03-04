OpenAI may negotiate NATO contract

4 March 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The American company OpenAI is reportedly exploring the possibility of entering into a contract with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), according to several foreign media outlets on Tuesday. The news follows the startup’s recent agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense, AzerNEWS reports.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, initially stated that the company was considering deploying its technologies across all closed NATO networks. However, an OpenAI spokesperson later clarified that the discussion concerns the alliance’s open networks, noting that Altman’s earlier wording was imprecise.

The Reuters news agency also reported that OpenAI is evaluating a contract to implement its artificial intelligence technology within NATO’s open networks.

Last week, OpenAI confirmed an agreement with the Pentagon to deploy its AI technologies on the U.S. Department of Defense’s closed network. The move came amid tensions with the AI company Anthropic, which, according to media reports, the U.S. government considered a “supply chain risk.”

Anthropic’s exclusion appears linked to its refusal to permit the use of its AI models for large-scale internal surveillance or the control of fully autonomous lethal weapons.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Sam Altman defended the Pentagon deal, emphasizing that he does not regret signing it. However, he admitted he would have preferred the information to be released more cautiously, as early publicity could appear “opportunistic.”

The announcement sparked backlash from some users. Sensor Tower reported that on the Saturday following the news, deletions of the ChatGPT mobile app increased by 295% compared to the previous day.

Despite criticism, OpenAI continues to enjoy support from major technology partners, including Microsoft, Nvidia, and SoftBank. The company’s collaboration with both NATO and the Pentagon underscores the growing role of AI technologies in national security and defense, as well as the ethical debates surrounding their deployment in military contexts.

Experts note that OpenAI’s potential work with NATO could pave the way for standardized AI protocols across allied nations, potentially influencing international norms on AI in defense—making this not just a business move, but a geopolitical milestone in the regulation of artificial intelligence.