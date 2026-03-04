Greco-Roman wrestlers enjoy success at international tournament [PHOTOS]

4 March 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestling team has enjoyed a successful outing at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Tournament in Tirana, Albania, AzerNEWS reports.

Nihat Mammadli won the gold medal in the 60 kg weight class. Meanwhile, Rashad Mammadov earned silver in the 55 kg division after progressing to the final, while Nihad Guluzade also claimed silver in the 60 kg category.

The 2026 Muhamet Malo Ranking Series is a premier United World Wrestling event featuring international freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's wrestling.

The event is named in honor of Muhamet Malo, a respected figure in Albanian wrestling. Around 500 wrestlers participated in the 2026 Muhamet Malo Ranking Series.

Wrestling remains the most widely followed sport in Azerbaijan and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established in 1993.

A major turning point in the nation's wrestling legacy came at the Rio Olympic Games, where Azerbaijan distinguished itself as one of only two countries to improve its medal haul across five consecutive Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan's success continued in 2020, when its freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal standings at the Individual World Cup in Serbia, capturing two medals, one silver and one bronze, behind leaders Russia and Turkiye.

Further highlighting the country's strength on the world stage, Osman Nurmagomedov claimed the 92 kg world title at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, overcoming a Russian rival in the final.

Most recently, Azerbaijan added to its Olympic record at the 2024 Summer Games, securing three bronze medals in wrestling. Hasrat Jafarov reached the podium in the 67 kg Greco-Roman category, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) delivered bronze medals in freestyle wrestling.

The country has earned a reputation for successfully hosting major competitions, from European and World Championships to youth tournaments, welcoming athletes from around the globe with world-class venues and hospitality.

Cities like Baku, Ganja, and others have become key destinations for wrestling fans, showcasing Azerbaijan's ability to combine a rich sporting heritage with modern event management.