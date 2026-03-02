United Kingdom appoints new Ambassador to Azerbaijan

2 March 2026 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United Kingdom has appointed a new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan. According to AzerNEWS, the British Embassy in Azerbaijan announced this on their "X" account.

Duncan Norman has been appointed to this position.

It is important to note that Duncan Norman will assume his duties in May 2026. Fergus Auld will continue to serve as Ambassador until that time.