United Kingdom appoints new Ambassador to Azerbaijan
The United Kingdom has appointed a new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan. According to AzerNEWS, the British Embassy in Azerbaijan announced this on their "X" account.
Duncan Norman has been appointed to this position.
It is important to note that Duncan Norman will assume his duties in May 2026. Fergus Auld will continue to serve as Ambassador until that time.
“I am honoured to be appointed as the next 🇬🇧 Ambassador to 🇦🇿. I look forward to building on the strong foundations of our bilateral relationship and continuing the important work on shared priorities to deepen the 🇬🇧-🇦🇿 partnership.” – Mr Duncan Norman MBE. https://t.co/Zkn3AaLFU1— UK in Azerbaijan (@ukinazerbaijan) March 2, 2026
