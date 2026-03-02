National Drama Theatre and Shaki stage new era of artistic cooperation [PHOTOS]

2 March 2026 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's theatres play a leading role in preserving the country's cultural heritage while exploring new creative opportunities. In recent years, many leading theatre companies have aimed to build stronger partnerships.

A document aimed at developing partnership relations between two of the country's leading theatre companies has been signed in the city of Shaki, AzerNEWS reports.

The agreement takes into account mutual interests in strengthening and promoting national culture.

The memorandum was signed by Ilham Asgarov, Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre and Honored Cultural Worker, and Mirbala Salimli, Acting Director of the Shaki State Drama Theatre and Honored Art Worker.

The heads of the theatres stressed that the agreement represents an important step toward the further development of theatrical art and the expansion of professional ties.

The document envisages the establishment of systematic and constructive cooperation, the exchange of creative teams, the staging of classical and contemporary drama productions, as well as collaboration among directors, actors, set designers, and costume designers.

Joint forums and master classes are also planned to enhance the professional skills and expertise of theatre specialists.

The Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre holds a central place in the country's theatrical heritage as its oldest and most prestigious institution.

Its origins trace back to March 10, 1873, when educator Hasan bey Zardabi and students of the Baku Real School presented Mirza Fatali Akhundov's comedy The Vizier of the Lankaran Khanate. That performance is widely recognised as the starting point of professional Azerbaijani theatre.

By the end of the 19th century, organised groups such as the First Muslim Drama Troupe (1896) and the Union of Artists (1897) helped establish a lasting theatrical tradition. The institution was granted State Theatre status in 1919, and in 1959 it was elevated to the rank of Academic Theatre, underscoring its national significance.

In recent decades, the theatre has broadened its international presence, signing cooperation agreements with leading theatres abroad. It continues to foster cultural exchange through touring productions, creative workshops, and collaborative projects, reinforcing its role as a vital ambassador of Azerbaijani performing arts.

Shaki State Drama Theatre will actively participate in projects of national theatres with which the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre is building international relations, as well as represent Azerbaijan at various theatre festivals and within the framework of reciprocal touring programs.

The Shaki State Drama Theatre began operating in 1976 and is named after Azerbaijani writer Sabit Rahman.

In 2011, President Ilham Aliyev ordered major reconstruction work, and the overhaul started in 2012. As a result of the renovation, the building's area expanded from 4,000 to 5,000 square meters.

Over the years, the theatre has earned recognition not only in Shaki but across the country for its engaging and high-quality performances and remains an important cultural center in the region. It also regularly participates in and hosts the Shaki International Theatre Festival, welcoming performers from various countries.

In 2026, the theatre continues to maintain an active repertoire. It has announced four new productions for the year and regularly hosts touring performances, including works from leading Azerbaijani theatres.

The repertoire typically includes contemporary Azerbaijani plays, classical national works, and adaptations of international literature, reflecting a blend of traditional and modern theatrical approaches.