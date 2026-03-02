Azerbaijani FM holds telephone call with EU's Kaja Kallas

2 March 2026 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A telephone conversation took place between Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Kaya Kallas, the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who is also the Vice-President of the European Commission, AzerNEWS reports.

During the conversation, they discussed the current security situation in the region, which has been affected by increasing military tensions and escalation. Both parties expressed serious concern about the confrontations and emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict through diplomatic means.

Additionally, they acknowledged Azerbaijan's significant role in the evacuation of foreign citizens, including those from EU member states, from Iran.

The parties also shared views on other issues of mutual interest.