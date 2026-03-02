Azerbaijan, Russia set to take comprehensive steps over AZAL plane crash

2 March 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Russia will soon take steps in connection with the crash of the AZAL aircraft, AzerNEWS reports.

This was announced on March 2 during a meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Alexei Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and co-chair of the intergovernmental commission.

During the talks, it was noted that, in accordance with the agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia at their meeting in Dushanbe on October 9, 2025, the parties will soon take comprehensive practical steps to resolve the issues that arose as a result of the crash of the AZAL aircraft on December 25, 2024.