Azerbaijan, Russia set to take comprehensive steps over AZAL plane crash
Azerbaijan and Russia will soon take steps in connection with the crash of the AZAL aircraft, AzerNEWS reports.
This was announced on March 2 during a meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Alexei Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and co-chair of the intergovernmental commission.
During the talks, it was noted that, in accordance with the agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia at their meeting in Dushanbe on October 9, 2025, the parties will soon take comprehensive practical steps to resolve the issues that arose as a result of the crash of the AZAL aircraft on December 25, 2024.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!