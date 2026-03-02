Gabala to host master classes in piano and tar

2 March 2026 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific-Methodological and Professional Development Center for Culture, master classes will be held on March 4 at the Gabala City Children's Art School, AzerNEWS reports.

Implemented with the support of the Shaki-Zagatala Regional Cultural Department, the master classes covering piano and tar specialties are intended for teachers and students of the relevant specialties from schools under the department's supervision.

The piano master class will be conducted by Afaq Rustamova, Honored Teacher, Doctor of Philosophy in Pedagogy, and Professor, Head of the Department of Piano, Organ, and Harpsichord at the Baku Music Academy. The tar master class will be led by Umud Ibrahimov, Honored Teacher and Associate Professor, Head of the Department of National Musical Instruments Performance at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

