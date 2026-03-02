Italy's GDP rose by 0.5% 2025, deficit dropped to 3.1% - Istat
Italy's GDP grew by 0.5% in volume in 2025 with respect to the previous year, while its deficit-to-GDP ratio fell to 3.1% last year from 3.4% in 2024, Istat said on Monday, AzerNEWS reports, citing ANSA.
